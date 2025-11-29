HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
New twist in Karnataka State Cricket Association polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 29, 2025 15:32 IST

Venkatesh Prasad

IMAGE: The Karnataka High Court order means that former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad will now have competition for the KSCA president's post during the elections scheduled on December 7. Photograph: ANI Photo

K N Shanth Kumar on Saturday expressed relief after the High Court declared his nomination papers for the post of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) valid, setting aside an earlier decision of the Electoral Officer. 

The Karnataka High Court order means that former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad will now have competition for the KSCA president's post during the elections scheduled on December 7.

The HC also asked the KSCA Electoral Officer  to publish the list of candidates for the post of president. 

While setting aside EO's order dated November 24, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said the remaining electoral process should be conducted as per the calendar earlier

decided by the High Court. 

"There's only one way you can view it. It's a welcome development. I'm very relieved that the court has seen that I'm eligible. And now we're working towards building for the election," Shanth Kumar, whose nomination was earlier rejected on technical grounds, told PTI

So, does he need to file a fresh nomination?  

"From what I can understand, the (existing) nomination holds because what the court has done is…it has quashed the order of the electoral officer. The electoral officer had rejected my nomination. And that is the (EO's) order with which we went to the court, appealing to quash it.

 

"So the court has set aside the electoral officer's order of rejecting my application. Therefore, the nomination stands," Shanth Kumar, Director of The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd, said.

Apart from Prasad and Shanth Kumar, other prominent contestants are: former cricketers Sujith Somasundar (Vice-president, Secretary) and Avinash Vaidya (Joint Secretary and Managing Committee member).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
