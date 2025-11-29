All eyes on Rohit, Kohli as India take on SA in first ODI

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gets cracking in the nets ahead of the first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International stadium, in Ranchi, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

India will look to address several lingering selection puzzles when they take on South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday in the first ODI of the three-match series, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate.

Rohit and Kohli now compete in just one international format, and with India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the next two months -- three against the Proteas and three versus New Zealand at home in January -- the stakes have rarely been higher for two of Indian cricket's modern-day greats.

Their performance in these games could have a direct bearing on their prospects for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It may not seal their 2027 World Cup destinies, but it begins a high-stakes audition -- one that could either extend two legendary careers or nudge them closer to an inevitable sunset.

Incidentally, it was at this very JSCA Stadium back in 2013 that Rohit was first backed as a full-time opener -- a defining moment that transformed not only his white-ball career but also India's 50-over outlook for years.

More than a decade later, the 37-year-old walks into Ranchi again, this time seeking a different kind of revival as India attempt to rebuild after losing the home Test series.

For India, the ODI series comes in the shadow of the T20 World Cup at home next year, a tournament that will invariably dictate selection priorities.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, enters this series under scrutiny, though his job is not under threat since his contract runs till 2027 World Cup.

His tactical calls and team selections were questioned after the Test setback -- his second major failure since taking charge. This ODI series is an important opportunity for Gambhir to stabilise the narrative and showcase clarity in India's white-ball direction.

While the ODIs may not be his immediate priority with the T20 World Cup at home looming next year, Gambhir will nevertheless be keen to restore stability and demonstrate direction in India's white-ball approach.

The management will be keen to use the South Africa games to broaden the player pool, test evolving roles and identify cross-format performers who can offer stability in both white-ball squads.

In this series too, India's playing eleven remain far from settled with several senior players missing.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while regular captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are nursing injuries.

Their absence not only weakens the line-up but also forces stand-in skipper KL Rahul and Gambhir to juggle roles and responsibilities.

The middle-order puzzle is even more delicate. The management needs to decide whether to back Washington Sundar as the spin-bowling all-rounder or the hard-hitting Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The more-composed Tilak Varma could also be trusted with extended runs. It also remains to be seen if the playing eleven can have Rishabh Pant if skipper Rahul keeps wickets.

The coaching staff is keen to use these fixtures to evaluate fringe players, develop cross-format depth and maintain rhythm for senior pros without overloading them.

India's approach needs to be pragmatic: allow the seniors to regain rhythm, give emerging batters extended runs, and use the bowling unit -- built around Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav -- to assess death-overs combinations in Bumrah's absence.

South Africa will walk into the series with confidence after their Test series triumph, keen to extend the momentum in a format where their transition group has often blown hot and cold.

The visitors, despite missing pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, remain buoyant that the confidence gained in red-ball cricket can translate into white-ball sharpness in conditions that will again test their adaptability.

For captain Temba Bavuma, the ODI leg offers a chance to reinforce South Africa's progress in 50-overs’ cricket.

The absence of senior quicks opens the door for the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger to shoulder responsibility in Indian conditions, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will once again be central to South Africa's middle-overs control on surfaces expected to slow down.

The batting unit carries a stable look with Quinton de Kock's experience at the top, Bavuma's anchoring role and the dynamic middle-order presence of Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis and Tony de Zorzi.

With the Test win fresh in the system, the Proteas will hope that the familiarity of the tour and their enhanced temperament in pressure moments can help them dictate terms against the hosts.

Squads:

India: K L Rahul (captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

Match starts: 13:30 IST