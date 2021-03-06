News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Never thought of WTC, just took one series at a time'

'Never thought of WTC, just took one series at a time'

March 06, 2021 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri lauded the team for making it to the WTC final. Photograph: BCCI

As India booked a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, head coach Ravi Shastri said the side did not think of the Test championship and took it as one series at a time.

Shastri lauded the team for making it to the WTC final despite the ICC changing the qualification criteria last year.

 

"For us to be on the top of the table in World Test championship is two-and-a-half years of work and for those years to be successful, it's been six years prior to that," he said.

"The boys took one series at a time, they were not really bothered about the World Test Championship because the goal post gets shifted every time."

"We were heading the table and some rule change came of percentage system when we were not even playing but never mind all that, we have got 520 points, we deserve to be on top of the table and playing that final."

With several bilateral series hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC had made percentage of points earned as the criteria to determine the World Test Championship's standings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Joe Root reflects on how India outplayed England...
Joe Root reflects on how India outplayed England...
Our bench strength is extremely strong: Kohli
Our bench strength is extremely strong: Kohli
Dominant India thump England to win series 3-1
Dominant India thump England to win series 3-1
Muthoot Finance's chairman passes away at 71
Muthoot Finance's chairman passes away at 71
Dalai Lama receives first dose of Covid vaccine
Dalai Lama receives first dose of Covid vaccine
'Who will complain against a track like this'
'Who will complain against a track like this'
Swiss Open: Sindhu marches into final; Srikanth ousted
Swiss Open: Sindhu marches into final; Srikanth ousted

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Shastri lauds Rishabh Pant's 'game-changing' hundred

Shastri lauds Rishabh Pant's 'game-changing' hundred

'Who will complain against a track like this'

'Who will complain against a track like this'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use