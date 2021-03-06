News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Our bench strength is extremely strong: Kohli

Source: PTI
March 06, 2021 18:20 IST
'When the transition happens, the standards won't fall and Rishabh and Washy's partnership showed exactly that in a crucial juncture of the match'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

India's supremely talented bench strength has made skipper Virat Kohli quite confident that the team will have a relatively smooth ride when the transition period dawns upon it in the next few years.

With the rise of several young players like Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and the maverick Rishabh Pant, India have been on a roll both at home and abroad. On Saturday, the side humbled England 3-1 after clinching the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs in Ahmedabad.

 

This was after an embarrassing 227-run loss in the first Test.

"The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the contest. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"Our bench strength is extremely strong and that's a good sign for Indian cricket. When the transition happens, the standards won't fall and Rishabh and Washy's partnership showed exactly that in a crucial juncture of the match," Kohli added.

After notching up victories in the second and third Tests respectively, India won the fourth match inside three days.

"We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home. Keeping that intensity going is most important and is the hallmark of our team," Kohli said.

Ashwin, who ended the series with 32 wickets and a century, was named man of the series and the spinner was delighted to qualify for the WTC final, adding that the win was a collective effort.

"The fact that we qualified for the WTC final is very important. The intensity was low after Chennai, despite the high in Australia. Every time there was a challenging time in the series, someone put their hand up, so this series win was right up there," Ashwin said.

Ashwin also lauded Rishabh Pant, saying it is unfair to compare the young wicketkeeper batsman to legends of the game.

"If you put a board on what Rishabh has gone through in the last year, it's been a little unfair being compared to legends, and the way he's come out of it and kept in this series has been excellent."

"Axar (Patel) is someone who came into replace Jaddu. He deserved all the praise and he was very accurate for someone playing his first series," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
