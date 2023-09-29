News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Uproar Over PCB's 'Dushman' Remark

Uproar Over PCB's 'Dushman' Remark

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 29, 2023 12:02 IST
IMAGE: The Pakistan players at a training session in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Photograph: PCB/Twitter
 

What was Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf trying to do?

After the Pakistan cricket team received a warm welcome on their arrival in Hyderabad, Ashraf kicked up an unnecessary storm ahead of World Cup 2023, referring to India as the 'dushman mulk (the enemy country)', enraging cricket fans from both nations.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Ashraf is heard saying, 'We gave these contracts to our players with love and affection. Never ever in the history of Pakistan has so much money been given to the players which we have given this time.'

'My aim was to keep the players' morale high when they go to dushman mulk.'

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf has been denounced by Pakistan cricket fans for his controversial remark. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

'Shame on PCB chairman on calling India dushman mulk despite a warm welcome from them. Zaka Ashraf is the real dushman of our team. Dear Indians don't take him seriously, he just a political tout that's why he was made chairman,' Pakistan cricket fan Tehseen Qasim tweeted on X.
'Irresponsible statement from the head of PCB Zaka Ashraf. India is not our enemy', another Pakistan fan Sultan Khan posted on X.

REDIFF CRICKET
