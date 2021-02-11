News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Natarajan released from TN squad following BCCI request

Natarajan released from TN squad following BCCI request

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 11, 2021 12:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan had become the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour of Australia. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

India's newest pace sensation Thangarasu Natarajan has been released from the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament as the BCCI wants him to stay fresh for the limited-overs series against England next month, a top TNCA official said on Thursday.

 

"The BCCI and the Indian team management wanted Natarajan to be fresh for the white ball leg of the series against England. Keeping the Indian team's interests in mind we said yes," Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary R S Ramasaamy said.

R S Jaganath Sinivas will take Natarajan's place in the 20-member squad which will leave for Indore on February 13.

Natarajan was earlier included in a 20-man Tamil Nadu squad for the tournament beginning February 20. Tamil Nadu had recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ahmedabad.

The first of the five T20 Internationals against England will be played on March 12 in Ahmedabad while the first ODI will take place in Pune on March 23.

The Tamil Nadu chief of selectors S Vasudevan also confirmed the development and said Natarajan has been released from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.

Natarajan had become the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour of Australia.

He played in the series-clinching Brisbane Test after making his maiden T20I and ODI appearances earlier on the tour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Should Ind-Eng series be named after Tendulkar-Cook?
Should Ind-Eng series be named after Tendulkar-Cook?
Select Team: Should India include Kuldeep?
Select Team: Should India include Kuldeep?
Why Kohli's captaincy stands out despite loss...
Why Kohli's captaincy stands out despite loss...
'Women have no way to express sorrow'
'Women have no way to express sorrow'
Disengagement plan finalised: Rajnath on China row
Disengagement plan finalised: Rajnath on China row
Twitter invokes freedom of expression, may move court
Twitter invokes freedom of expression, may move court
'Why do today's kids want a fake world?'
'Why do today's kids want a fake world?'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Hardik Pandya Jr too cool for the pool

Hardik Pandya Jr too cool for the pool

Will England drop Anderson for 2nd Test?

Will England drop Anderson for 2nd Test?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use