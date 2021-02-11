Should the Ind-Eng Test series be called 'Tendulkar-Cook Trophy'?

February 11, 2021 00:26 IST

IMAGE: Former England spinner Monty Panesar. Photograph: BCCI

Former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar on Wednesday suggested that the series between India-England should be named after legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook.

Cook is the leading runs scorer for England in the longest format of the game while former cricketer Tendulkar has scored the most runs in Test overall. Panesar feels since both the batsmen have scored the highest Test runs for their respective teams the series between India and England should be called as "Tendulkar Cook trophy".

"Eng v India Test series should be called "Tendulkar Cook trophy " because both have highest test runs for their countries, they played a lot against each other and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we don’t have a series named after him. @englandcricket @BCCI #INDvENG," Panesar tweeted.

In reply, one of his followers tweeted that the series be named after Panesar and Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. But the former England spinner wrote back: ‘"Harbhajan Panesar trophy " would have worked if I had 300 plus test wickets #INDvENG #Cricket’.

Others suggested Kapil-Botham trophy after the great all-rounders while others wanted it called Tendulkar-Boycott Trophy.

The India-England series played in India is called the Anthony De Mello Trophy which was constituted in 1951. When the two teams face-off in England for a Test series, they play for the Pataudi Trophy that was started in 2007.

England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, leading the four-match series 1-0.

