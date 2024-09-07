Najmul says Bangladesh ready for India challenge

IMAGE: Bangladesh will hope to break their duck against India in the upcoming two-match Test series, starting on September 19 in Chennai. Photograph: ICC

A clean sweep over Pakistan in Pakistan has raised Bangladesh’s confidence and the team is looking forward to their upcoming ICC World Test Championship challenges.

The 2-0 series win has significantly boosted Bangladesh in the WTC Standings -- they are now in fourth place behind India, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Every cricketer will gain confidence from such a series win,” Najmul told reporters after his arrival from Pakistan.

“The team's morale will be boosted. The series against India will definitely be challenging, and we need to come up with a new plan. If we give our best performance, we can achieve good results.”

Bangladesh was winless against Pakistan in 13 attempts before their twin successes in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh have yet to beat India and South Africa, both of whom are their upcoming opponents in the WTC schedule.

“Every match is approached with the belief that we play to win and we needed a solid example and we've provided that this time (in Pakistan).

“We know if we continue to play and give our best in the game, we can defeat any team. Instead of focusing too much on the results, we concentrate on our process. I believe we can perform well in the next two series."

Najmul also lauded Bangladesh’s coach Chandika Hathurusingha, for his clear planning with regards to each player, crediting him for playing a “great role in the dressing room”.

“Very good, I think the players are really clear with the coach and he was really supportive and gave proper plans to every player. The atmosphere in the dressing room was really wonderful.

“Those who performed and didn't perform all were supporting and backing one another. All the coaches were with the players both at good and bad times.”

Bangladesh play India in a two-match Test series against India, the first of which is to begin on September 19, in Chennai.