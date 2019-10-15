Meet new BCCI president Ganguly's team

October 15, 2019 10:14 IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to take charge as the president of the Board of Contro for Cricket in India this month, completing his transition from star player to a top administrator.

The 47-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2008, filed his nomination for the president's post oon Monday for the elections to be held on October 23. Since he is the only candidate to file nomination for the BCCI president's post, he will be elected unopposed.



"The new team at BCCI... hopefully we can work well .. anurag thakur thank you for seeing this through," he tweeted late on Monday night, flanked by his new team.



Ganguly's new team at BCCI will comprise of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, who is set to become the new secretary.



Jayesh George, who was the former secretary of Ernakulam district cricket association, is expected to take over as the BCCI joint secretary.



Arun Singh Dhumal, the brother of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, is touted to take over as the BCCI treasurer.



Veteran administrator Brijesh Patel, who was pipped to the BCCI president's post by Ganguly, is expected to take over as the IPL chairman. Karnataka's Patel played 21 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1974 and 1979 and has held various positions in BCCI and Karnataka State Cricket Association.



In Ganguly, the BCCI will have its first president since Anurag Thakur was forced out in January 2017 following the appointment of the Committee of Administrator (CoA), which has been ran the show for 33 months.



Ganguly, who played 113 Tests and 311 one-day internationals and led India to 21 Test wins, has already been the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.



He was part of the BCCI’s technical panel in the past and also part of a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, alongside Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.



The former India captain would be at helm for a mere nine months but he said it's a great opportunity to do 'something good'.