Nostalgic Hardik Pandya recalls ODI debut

October 16, 2019 14:04 IST

'Every time I step onto the field, I realize a dream I had as a kid to play for my country.. there's no greater honour for me.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya receives his India cap from Kapil Dev during his debut match in 2016. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Twitter

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday shared a throwback picture and recalled the moment when he was handed the Indian cap by former India skipper Kapil Dev.

Pandya played his first match for India against New Zealand in Dharamsala in 2016. He made a good impression on his debut, picking up three wickets.



"Taking a moment to remember my ODI debut three years ago today ... what a memorable journey it's been so far with #TeamIndia. Every time I step onto the field, I realize a dream I had as a kid to play for my country.. there's no greater honour for me," the 26-year-old posted on Twitter.



Hardik, who has so far played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has been ruled out of action with a back injury. He underwent a lower-back surgery in London earlier this month.



The India all-rounder also tweeted about his surgery and thanked fans for their wishes.



"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik tweeted.



The flamboyant all-rounder last played in the T20I series against South Africa where he claimed two wickets and scored 14 runs.