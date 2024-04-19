News
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya handed hefty fine

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya handed hefty fine

Source: PTI
April 19, 2024 10:01 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for his team maintaining a slow over rate during their thrilling nine-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's blazing 78 off 53 deliveries, posted a competitive 192/7 and then dismissed PBKS, despite Ashutosh Sharma's stunning 28-ball 61 and Shashank Singh's 41, for 183 in 19.1 overs.

 

MI rose to seventh from ninth position on the points table following their third win in seven games in IPL 2024, while PBKS dropped a spot to ninth after their fifth defeat.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," said an IPL statement on Friday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

Mumbai Indians next play Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 22.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
