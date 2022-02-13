IPL Auction: Preity Zinta compliments Nita Ambani

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta praised Mumbai Indians contingent for following Covid-19 protocols during the IPL auction and also complimented owner Nita Ambani.

'Good to see Mumbai Indians are COVID compliant at the IPL auction table. Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes,' she tweeted.

Zinta, who was not present at the auction, was very active on social media during the Auction process on Day 1.

She was delighted that Punjab Kings picked Dhawan, Rabada, Chahar, Bairstow and Shahrukh in the auction.

“So happy to get Shikhar, Rabada, Chahar, Bairstow & Srk I’m sleepy but smiling #iplauction #saddasquad @PunjabKingsIPL @ipl #TataIpl #ting," she tweeted.