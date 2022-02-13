News
IPL Auction: Preity Zinta compliments Nita Ambani

IPL Auction: Preity Zinta compliments Nita Ambani

By Rediff Cricket
February 13, 2022 15:50 IST
Preity Zinta

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta praised Mumbai Indians contingent for following Covid-19 protocols during the IPL auction and also complimented owner Nita Ambani.

 

Taking to social media, the actor praised the Mumbai Indians’ IPL contingent for following COVID-19 protocols and also expressed admiration for MI owner Nita Ambani.

'Good to see Mumbai Indians are COVID compliant at the IPL auction table. Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes,' she tweeted.

Preity Zinta

Zinta, who was not present at the auction, was very active on social media during the Auction process on Day 1.

She was delighted that Punjab Kings picked Dhawan, Rabada, Chahar, Bairstow and Shahrukh in the auction.

Preity Zinta

“So happy to get Shikhar, Rabada, Chahar, Bairstow & Srk I’m sleepy but smiling #iplauction #saddasquad @PunjabKingsIPL @ipl #TataIpl #ting," she tweeted.

Rediff Cricket
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

