Mumbai get Jaiswal boost for Ranji Trophy semis

Mumbai get Jaiswal boost for Ranji Trophy semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 13, 2025 19:14 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal  

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's lone Ranji Trophy appearance this season saw him score 4 and 26 in Mumbai's shocking five-wicket loss to Jammu & Kashmir. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Flamboyant India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Thursday drafted into the Mumbai squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha, strengthening the domestic giants ahead of the big game in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Mumbai outclassed Haryana by 152 runs in their quarterfinal match at Kolkata on Tuesday.

The semi-finals will be starting on February 17.

 

Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut against England, scoring 15 in Nagpur last week and was at Ahmedabad with the Indian team for the third and final match, will join the Mumbai team in Nagpur on Friday.

Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are among the non-travelling substitutes for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, meaning they will travel to Dubai only if necessary.

Jaiswal was initially named in India's preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy but was omitted from the final list.

The 23-year-old Jaiswal's lone Ranji Trophy appearance this season saw him score 4 and 26 in Mumbai's shocking five-wicket loss to Jammu & Kashmir.

The explosive left-handed opener had impressed in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 391 runs in five Tests at an average of 43.44, including one century and two half-centuries.

The upcoming last-four stage clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha will be a re-run of the Ranji final between the two teams last season, in which the former won to lift their 42nd title in the premier domestic tournament.

The team was picked by the senior selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of chairman Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
