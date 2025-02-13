HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » National Games: Haryana, Karnataka take gold!

National Games: Haryana, Karnataka take gold!

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 13, 2025 17:33 IST

x

 Karnatalka

Haryana avenged their defeat in the last edition as they beat Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final to win the women's hockey gold medal at the National Games in Haridwar, on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh's Chavan Aishwarya scored off a penalty corner in the fifth minute to hand her side an early lead in the summit clash. However, they failed to hold onto the advantage and allowed Haryana to pump in four goals.

 

Mahima Choudhary (37th minute), Ishika (45th, 50th) and Monika (55th) sounded the board for Haryana at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium on the concluding day of competitions.

In the 2023 National Games in Goa, MP had beaten Haryana 3-0 in shootout after the two sides were locked goal-less in the regulation time

Jharkhand defeated Maharashtra 2-1 to bag the bronze medal.

Pramodni Lakra (12th) and captain Albela Rani Toppo (17th) scored for Jharkhand while Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (39th) pulled one back for Maharashtra.

In the men's event, Karnataka registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uttar Pradesh to win the gold.

Faraz Khan converted a penalty corner in the opening minute of the match for UP, while Karnataka's Shamanth C found the back of the net in the eighth minute to level the scores 1-1.

Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (18th) and Abharan Sudev (39th) scored off penalty corners to give two-goal cushion to Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh's Sharda Nand Tiwari converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute but they fell short at the end.

Maharashtra beat Punjab 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal, courtesy a field goal from Venkatesh Kenche in the 36th minute.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kumbles 'Blessed' at Maha Kumbh
Kumbles 'Blessed' at Maha Kumbh
Iyer backs team to take momentum into Champions Trophy
Iyer backs team to take momentum into Champions Trophy
Gambhir reveals why Jaiswal was dropped from CT squad
Gambhir reveals why Jaiswal was dropped from CT squad
KL Rahul is our No. 1 choice for keeper: Gambhir
KL Rahul is our No. 1 choice for keeper: Gambhir
PIX: India get morale boost ahead of Champions Trophy
PIX: India get morale boost ahead of Champions Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

11 Hatke Valentine's Day Date Ideas

webstory image 3

9 Most Corrupt Countries

VIDEOS

Video: Last journey of Ayodhya chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das3:05

Video: Last journey of Ayodhya chief priest Acharya...

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple0:50

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple

Tamannaah Bhatia looks perfectly divine in traditional purple saree0:40

Tamannaah Bhatia looks perfectly divine in traditional...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD