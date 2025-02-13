National Games: Haryana, Karnataka take gold!

Haryana avenged their defeat in the last edition as they beat Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final to win the women's hockey gold medal at the National Games in Haridwar, on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh's Chavan Aishwarya scored off a penalty corner in the fifth minute to hand her side an early lead in the summit clash. However, they failed to hold onto the advantage and allowed Haryana to pump in four goals.

Mahima Choudhary (37th minute), Ishika (45th, 50th) and Monika (55th) sounded the board for Haryana at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium on the concluding day of competitions.

In the 2023 National Games in Goa, MP had beaten Haryana 3-0 in shootout after the two sides were locked goal-less in the regulation time

Jharkhand defeated Maharashtra 2-1 to bag the bronze medal.

Pramodni Lakra (12th) and captain Albela Rani Toppo (17th) scored for Jharkhand while Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (39th) pulled one back for Maharashtra.

In the men's event, Karnataka registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uttar Pradesh to win the gold.

Faraz Khan converted a penalty corner in the opening minute of the match for UP, while Karnataka's Shamanth C found the back of the net in the eighth minute to level the scores 1-1.

Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (18th) and Abharan Sudev (39th) scored off penalty corners to give two-goal cushion to Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh's Sharda Nand Tiwari converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute but they fell short at the end.

Maharashtra beat Punjab 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal, courtesy a field goal from Venkatesh Kenche in the 36th minute.