MS Dhoni Cricket Academy set up in Bengaluru

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

In what will be a boost for aspiring cricketers in Karnataka, the M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) was launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The academy will commence its training operations from November 7, 2021, and registrations are currently open.

MSDCA mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I am excited to launch M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy. The aim is to provide 360-degree training approach with the help of best techniques and technology to sharpen your skills. We will bring qualified coaches and fitness experts. Register now and be ready to be a part of my academy. It is not just about being a cricketer; it is about being a smart one. To learn the mental and physical skills of the game, come join us at M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy.”

“My only suggestion or advice would be, the process is more important than the result. Result is a by-product of the process. But, in today's world we are so much focused about the result that we get away from the process. So, take care of the process, take care of all the small things and eventually you will get the desired result. We always keep complaining that we should have got more. But actually, it is the by-product of what we have done. So, if we prepare well, if we execute well, and if we are honest to ourselves, more often than not we will get the desired result. If there is a shortcoming, it is always a learning,” Dhoni said.

The objective of this initiative is to bring structured cricket coaching to all the aspiring cricketers.

Equipped with all modern technology, high-class coaching facility & certified coaches. MSDCA is spreading its centres to every corner of India and abroad, a statement read.