'Most under-rated' Rahane is 34

'Most under-rated' Rahane is 34

By Rediff Cricket
June 06, 2022 12:05 IST
IMAGE: Birthday boy Ajinkya Rahane with wife Radhika Dhopavkar and daughter Aarya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Dhopavkar
 

Ajinkya Rahane turned 34 on Monday, May 6, 2022, with wife Radhika Dhopavkar and Virat Kohli among the first to wish him.

'Happiest birthday to the best husband and father. We love you @ajinkyarahane,' Radhika posted on Instagram.

'Happy birthday Jinks. Best wishes on your special day,' Kohli said, wishing Rahane, the captain who led India to a historic Test series win in Australia last year.

'A very happy birthday brother @ajinkyarahane88. Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day!' was Cheteshwar Pujara's sweet birthday tweet.

A wonderful birthday message came in Virender Sehwag who tweeted: 'One of the most under-rated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88. May God give you the strength to fight every challenge.'

Rediff Cricket
