Morgan points out reason behind KKR's losing streak





April 22, 2021 01:20 IST

First five overs during chase didn't go our way, says Morgan post CSK loss

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan said that bowlers could have done better for them in the game. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan praised Pat Cummins and Andre Russell for their fighting spirit and said the middle and lower order showed tremendous fight against Chennai Super Kings.

A late onslaught from Cummins (66 n.o.) and Russell (54) went in vain as CSK registered a thrilling 18-run win against KKR in their Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Wednesday evening.

Batting first, CSK posted 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs riding on a brilliant 95 not out from Faf du Plessis and a well-compiled 64-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad. In response, knocks from Cummins and Russell kept the KKR alive till the last over of the match but the Kolkata-based franchise failed to cross the line.

Losing skipper Eoin Morgan said he didn't think his team had a chance after they were reduced to 31 for five in 5.2 overs.

"It's (pulse) quite high at the moment. What a hell of a game of cricket. Certainly from the position we were in after our powerplay, we probably didn't think we'd get as close as we did," he said.

"But Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik really did put a partnership together, once you do that taking advantage of the conditions here, it's very difficult to stop."

"A partnership going in that manner and then following that Pat Cummins the way he played really gave us every chance towards the end. Tremendous fight from our middle and lower order which is all you can ask for when you lose wickets upfront like that."