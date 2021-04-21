IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 21, 2021 23:05 IST

Images from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis celebrates after scoring 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match, in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis blazed his way to hurricane unbeaten 95 and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an impressive 64 as Chennai Super Kings posted 220 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Gaikwad, who returned to form after a string of poor outings in his first three matches, set it up for CSK after KKR opted to field.

He played the role of aggressor, smashing four sixes and four boundaries in his 42-ball knock, while his senior South African partner provided the youngster the backup as the pair gave the Super Kings their best start of the season with an opening stand of 115.

Du Plessis then went on the offensive after Gaikwad's departure in the 13th over and added 50 runs with Moeen Ali (25 off 12 balls) off just 26 balls.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad is all smiles after completing 50. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The Knight Riders made two changes, young Kamlesh Nagarkoti replaced Harbhajan Singh while Sunil Narine came in for Shakib al-Hasan.

Chennai Super Kings went into the match with just one change, Lungi Ngidi coming in for Dwayne Bravo.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis opened the innings for Chennai while Varun Chakravarthy sent down Kolkata’s first over.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis celebrate a four. Photograph: BCCI

Du Plessis and Gaikwad got Chennai off to a solid start, the former scoring 30 off 18 balls and Gaikwad 23 off 18 to help CSK garner 54 without loss from the powerplay overs.

After 10 overs CSK were 82-0; du Plessis was unbeaten on 38 off 29 balls and Gaikwad on 43 off 31.

Gaikwad brought up the 100 of the innings with a four off Prasidh Krishna’s second delivery of the 11th over and went on to hit a six off the bowler to get to 64 off 40 balls as 17 runs came off the over.

However, Chakravarthy dismissed him with the second delivery of his fourth over, the 13th of the innings, having him caught by Pat Cummins at deep mid-wicket.

Gaikwad hit 6 fours and 4 sixes in his blazing knock as Chennai lost their first wicket for 115 runs.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali is stumped by Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: BCCI

Moeen Ali replaced Gaikwad and got off the mark with a single before Du Plessis got to his 50 with a four off Chakravarthy’s fourth delivery.

Moeen then launched an assault, hitting 2 fours and as many sixes, to bring up the 50-run partnership with du Plessis 0ff 24 balls with a six off Sunil Narine’s second delivery in the 16 the over.

Narine, aware that Moeen would come down the pitch to hit another big one, flighted the ball and Moeen swung and missed, giving Karthik a straightforward stumping.

Moeen was out after fine 12-ball 25, and CSK were 165 for 2.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a four. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Mahendra Singh came in next and hit Narine for a four as 17 runs came off the 17th over. For the record, it was the former India captain’s first boundary off Narine in the IPL!

Dhoni then took on Krishna in the next over, clobbering him for a four and six as 14 runs came off the over and CSK got to 186 for 2.

Du Plessis then hammered Andre Russell for three fours in the penultimate over before Morgan took a superb, diving catch to dismiss Dhoni for 17 off 8 balls, which included two fours and a six, off the last ball. Russell conceded 15 from the over.

Du Plessis hit Cummins for two sixes in the final over to finish with 95 off 60 balls, which included 9 fours and four sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced Dhoni, faced only one ball – the last of the innings – and he did what he does best: hit a six as CSK finished with 220 for 3.