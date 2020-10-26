News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » More trouble brews as South Africa board members resign

More trouble brews as South Africa board members resign

October 26, 2020 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CSA has been battling governance issues with a damning internal report providing a long list of concerns about the actions of various staff members.

South Africa are scheduled to host England next month to play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals from November 27.

IMAGE: South Africa are scheduled to host England next month to play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals from November 27. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) entire board has resigned, the organisation said on Monday, with an interim committee likely to be tasked with bringing the governing body out of its administrative turmoil.

 

A day after five members, including acting president Beresford Williams, stepped down CSA said its other board members have also resigned.

"...the Members' Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign - which they did," CSA said in a tweet.

"All independent and non-independent directors have now resigned."

CSA has been battling governance issues with a damning internal report providing a long list of concerns about the actions of various staff members.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa told the International Cricket Council (ICC) this month that he intended to intervene in the running of CSA unless it committed to governance reforms by October 27.

England are scheduled to arrive in South Africa next month to play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals from November 27.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Stokes gets Tendulkar, Manjrekar hat tip
Stokes gets Tendulkar, Manjrekar hat tip
Frenchman Pogba calls out UK tabloid over 'fake news'
Frenchman Pogba calls out UK tabloid over 'fake news'
Shastri and Co. arrive in UAE, enter bio-bubble
Shastri and Co. arrive in UAE, enter bio-bubble
'Tejashwi wave is similar to Modi wave of 2014'
'Tejashwi wave is similar to Modi wave of 2014'
Shastri and Co. arrive in UAE, enter bio-bubble
Shastri and Co. arrive in UAE, enter bio-bubble
Modi didn't even accept tea during Guj riots SIT probe
Modi didn't even accept tea during Guj riots SIT probe
Frenchman Pogba calls out UK tabloid over 'fake news'
Frenchman Pogba calls out UK tabloid over 'fake news'

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Mrs Dhoni gets emotional as CSK miss out on playoffs

Mrs Dhoni gets emotional as CSK miss out on playoffs

SEE: The winning mood in Royals camp

SEE: The winning mood in Royals camp

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use