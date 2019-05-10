More corruption in cricket?

May 10, 2019 11:57 IST

ICC suspends Zoysa, Gunawardene alleging corruption in T10 league

Former Sri Lanka players Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene were, on Friday, provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on charges of indulging in corruption in a T10 league in the UAE.

Of the two, Zoysa is already under suspension for a previous allegation of corruption. The two have been given 14 days to respond to the charges.

The ICC, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), charged former Lankan bowling coach Zoysa on four counts and Gunawardene on two counts.

But the world body did no specify the exact instances that led to the action against the two players. The charges relate to the T10 Cricket League played in the UAE in December last year.

Zoysa has been charged on four counts:

Article 2.1.1: for being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4: Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6: Failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

"Zoysa is already suspended as a result of being charged with three breaches of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code in November last year, these charges are pending determination," an ICC release said.

That provisional suspension remains in force and Zoysa has now also been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of these new charges.

Gunawardene has been charged under Article 2.1.4 and Article 2.4.5 which deal with failing to disclose to the ACU "full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant."

"Zoysa and Gunawardene have 14 days from 9 May 2019 to respond to the charges," said the ICC release.

Image used for representational purposes

Photograph: CSA/Twitter