Home  » Cricket » 'More and more girls will come forward to play'

'More and more girls will come forward to play'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 03, 2025 11:16 IST

India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Sunday

IMAGE: India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former India cricketer Madan Lal congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their historic ICC Women's World Cup victory over South Africa, saying the triumph will "inspire more girls to take up the sport and lead to greater investment and opportunities in women's cricket".

 

After heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, the luck, skill set, balance, and depth favoured Team India; the clinical Women in Blue overcame South Africa, the first-time finalists, by 52 runs to secure their first-ever World Cup title across both T20I and ODI formats.

Speaking on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's performance in the title clash, Madan Lal told ANI, "I want to congratulate the Indian women's cricket team for creating history. After today, you will see the growth that will be seen in women's cricket. More and more girls will come forward to play. BCCI will organise more games now."

The former World Cup-winning player further praised captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her leadership during India's historic ICC Women's World Cup triumph, saying her contribution was instrumental in the team's success.

"Harmanpreet Kaur has been amazing as a captain but I would suggest that she keep her emotions in check. Her concentration when she plays innings is amazing. She has had a major role to play in the World Cup," the 74-year-old said.

