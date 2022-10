IMAGE: Mohammed Azizuddin wearing his son Azharuddin's Derbyshire shirt from his stint in English county cricket in 1994. Photograph: Mohammed Azharuddin/Instagram

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin lost his father Mohammed Azizuddin, who passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Azharuddin, who attended the BCCI's AGM in Mumbai on Tuesday, rushed back to Hyderabad after getting the news of his father's demise.



Azizuddin, who was 93, died due to age-related ailments.



The funeral will take place in Hyderabad on Wednesday.