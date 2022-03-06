Jadeja 'keeps it simple at his lucky ground'

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was named man-of-the-match for his all-round show in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja came up with an ace class performance against Sri Lanka to help India win the opening Test of the two-match series in Mohali on Sunday.

Jadeja was named Man of the Match for his 175 not out and picking 9 wickets as India won the Test inside three days.

Jadeja considers the PCA stadium as his lucky ground and said he never looks at the statistics while batting or bowling.

"I would say this is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here, I get positive vibes. I was looking to build a partnership with Rishabh (Pant), give him the strike and enjoy his batting from the other end. To be honest I don't know about any stat," he said.

The Saurashtra all-rounder said this performance has boosted his confidence immensely.

"Feeling very good, happy to score runs and pick wickets for the team. Obviously, as a player you boost your confidence with such a performance. I have not done anything differently, just played to my strengths and I give myself time to settle down.

"I look to keep it very simple out in the middle”, he said before adding, “I haven't played with the SG pink ball, so it is going to be different and I will practice for a couple of days, hopefully it comes good."