News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Abhishek Verma strikes gold, adds to India's WC tally

Abhishek Verma strikes gold, adds to India's WC tally

Source: PTI
June 18, 2023 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Abhishek Verma

IMAGE: Abhishek Verma had earlier stunned the world No 1 and top seed Mike Schloesser. Photograph: Kind Courtesy World Archery/Instagram

Abhishek Verma added a gold medal to India's tally by clinching the top prize in the men's compound individual final at the World Cup Stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia.

 

The 33-year-old Abhishek, winner of the compound team gold and an individual silver at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, defeated James Lutz of USA 148-146 on Saturday.

Abhishek, the multiple World Cup gold medallist, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, had earlier stunned the world No 1 and top seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the individual semifinal.

Abhishek Verma

IMAGE: Abhishek Verma defeated Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash. Photograph: Kind Courtesy World Archery/Instagram

The eighth-seeded Verma then defeated Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash, which helped him secure a place in the final.

This is Abhishek's third individual World Cup gold, and his first since the 2021 Paris leg. He had won his maiden individual World Cup gold in Wroclaw (Poland) in 2015. He also has two silver and a bronze in the individual section of the World Cup.

The Indian contingent, which has won one gold and three bronze medals so far, has a chance to further increase its tally as the recurve mixed team will compete for the bronze later on Sunday.

The team beat France and Netherlands 6-0 to enter the semifinal but lost to Korea 5-3. They will now will fight for the bronze with Chinese Taipei. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE! Dhoni's Quirky Look
SEE! Dhoni's Quirky Look
AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom helps India hold Vietnam
AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom helps India hold Vietnam
Decathlete Tejaswin qualifies for Asian Games
Decathlete Tejaswin qualifies for Asian Games
16 dead, 31 missing as dam collapses in Ukraine
16 dead, 31 missing as dam collapses in Ukraine
Umesh Pal murder: 8 accused named in chargesheet
Umesh Pal murder: 8 accused named in chargesheet
PIX: Portugal's Fernandes shines; Austria hold Belgium
PIX: Portugal's Fernandes shines; Austria hold Belgium
Verstappen on pole after wild Canadian GP qualifying
Verstappen on pole after wild Canadian GP qualifying

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff

Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff

Quartermiler Anjali Devi punches ticket to Asian Games

Quartermiler Anjali Devi punches ticket to Asian Games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances