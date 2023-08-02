News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Misbah to head Pakistan's Cricket Technical Committee

Misbah to head Pakistan's Cricket Technical Committee

Source: PTI
August 02, 2023 23:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq will head Pakistan's cricket committee. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via Reuters

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the formation of a Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) to be headed by former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Besides Misbah, former skippers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez will be the members of the committee. 

It also includes the head of the PCB's domestic cricket department and a representative of the chairman of the Cricket Management Committee.

For the last few days, speculations were rife that Zaka Ashraf had formed the cricket committee with Misbah as its head and that it had already held a meeting

But the official announcement came one day after another former captain, Rashid Latif, who attended the preliminary meeting, made it clear that he has no association with any PCB committee.

The board also confirmed the Cricket Technical Committee would only make recommendations on cricket-related matters to the chairman, who will take a final decision on them.

 

The PCB said CTC will provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointment of national selection committees and national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

The CTC will have the powers to invite additional cricket experts, and will report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on a regular basis.

Ashraf said, “These three former captains possess great cricket knowledge and understand the demands of modern-day cricket.”

“Domestic cricket structure is a pillar of any cricketing nation. We have to make it fool-proof and its structure progressive."

"The presence of Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez, three of Pakistan's most experienced and decorated cricketers who rose through the domestic ranks, will help us in providing our cricketers the best system to thrive so that we can produce the best cricketers,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's on Rinku Singh's checklist?
What's on Rinku Singh's checklist?
Why Ishan Kishan vows to 'score big' next time
Why Ishan Kishan vows to 'score big' next time
'The bus was torn into by bullets'
'The bus was torn into by bullets'
Maha ATS takes custody of NIA Pune terror suspect
Maha ATS takes custody of NIA Pune terror suspect
'No place can match the thrill of playing in India'
'No place can match the thrill of playing in India'
RIL jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune list
RIL jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune list
Gyanvapi: Pleas in HC for protection of Hindu symbols
Gyanvapi: Pleas in HC for protection of Hindu symbols

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

ODI World Cup: Pakistan await security delegation nod

ODI World Cup: Pakistan await security delegation nod

World Cup: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14

World Cup: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances