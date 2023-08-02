Why Ishan Kishan vows to 'score big' next time

'Not happy with the finishing that I gave': Ishan Kishan after scoring 77 in third ODI

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan received the 'Player of the Series' award. Photograph: Mumbai IndiansI/Twitter

Indian opener Ishan Kishan expressed disappointment over not converting his half-century into a bigger score as he was dismissed for 77 in the third ODI against West Indies.

However, his outstanding opening partnership of 143 runs with Shubman Gill played a crucial role in guiding India to a massive target of 351/5, eventually leading to a 2-1 series win against WI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Ishan, who received the 'Player of the Series' award, mentioned that he had the desire to score big once he was well set at the crease.

"Not so happy with the finishing that I gave. I was supposed to score big after being set. That’s what my seniors told me, I should’ve stayed in and scored big. That’s what I’ll try next time, I’ll get set in the middle and score big. It’s important at this level to get set. It’s important to forget the last game and start from 0. I was thinking of taking it one ball at a time. (On Shubman Gill) He’s a tremendous player, I’ve seen how he middles the ball. Seeing him hitting it out of the middle gives me a lot of confidence as well," Ishan said

"Always important to win at this level, the learnings from these games are important. We were looking to get early wickets, and didn't let any ball go. Everyone is looking very positive. I’ve played a few tournaments here and I know how the wickets play here, not really thinking about the next T20 world cup. Focussing on the upcoming tournaments, you know how one tournament can change your life. We’re just focussing on that now," he further added.