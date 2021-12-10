News
Cricket excluded from provisional list of '28 LA Games

Source: PTI
December 10, 2021 23:49 IST
India batting great Virat Kohli in action against England

IMAGE: India batting great Virat Kohli in action against England. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Cricket's bid for a place in the Olympics received a setback when it was excluded from the provisional list of 28 sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, along with three other sports, by the International Olympic Committee.

 

Cricket, which has featured at the Olympics just once in the 1900 Paris Games, weightlifting and modern pentathlon failed to make the cut for the LA Games on Thursday.

The IOC has given boxing and weightlifting federations 18 months time to set their house in order to be considered for the LA Games, as these sports were plagued by issues of corruption and doping.

In modern pentathlon's case, the Olympic body has asked it to remove equestrian jumping from the event.

Athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, tennis and wrestling are some of the sports that have been provisionally added to the Los Angeles Olympics programme.

In the 1990 Paris Games, cricket made its first and only appearance, where it was played between just two countries.

Besides the Olympics, the other multi-sport in which cricket featured was only in the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Cricket, however, will make its return to the Commonwealth Games in next year's Birmingham CWG in the form of a women's Twenty20 event.

In August this year, the ICC started preparations for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics.

But the IOC takes into consideration a sport's popularity, cost, complexity, uniqueness and relevance towards young people as factors before including them in the Olympic programme.

The ICC, cricket's governing body, currently has 12 full members and 94 associate members.

Skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing, which made successful Olympic debuts in Tokyo, have managed to retain their spots.

The provisional list of 28 sports will be submitted for approval at the IOC session in February next year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul Dravid vs Greg Chappell: The Untold Story
Rohit on why India needs Kohli, the batter and leader
ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli
Forex reserves decline $1.78 bn to $635.91 bn
Namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated: Khattar
3-and-a-half year-old among new Omicron cases in Maha
8 terrorists convicted of planting IEDs at Bodh Gaya
