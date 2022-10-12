News
Michael Slater back in rehab amid several assault charges

Source: PTI
October 12, 2022 15:44 IST
Michael Slater

IMAGE: Michael Slater in action as a cricket commentator. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mirror Sport/Twitter

Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater, who is facing multiple assault charges, has been readmitted to a rehab facility, a report said.

The 52-year-old is charged for assaulting a 36-year-old man at Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18. He is also facing one count of attempting to stalk/intimidate one Nicholas O'Neill.

 

"The accused did attempt to intimidate the victim with the intention of causing the victim to fear physical or mental harm," court documents obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age showed.

Slater, who had previously pleaded innocence, did not appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday. His lawyer informed the court that he was in a rehabilitation facility as the matter was adjourned for a week.

A veteran of 74 Tests and 42 ODIs, Slater was arrested for allegedly breaching bail in September this year and then he was sent to mental health assessment.

He was also charged by his ex-wife in a domestic violence case.

Slater was reportedly sacked by Channel Seven as their commentator after he criticised the Australian Government's handling of COVID-19 in 2021. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
