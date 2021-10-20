News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Australia batsman Slater arrested after domestic incident

Former Australia batsman Slater arrested after domestic incident

October 20, 2021 09:45 IST
Michael Slater

IMAGE: Opening batsman Michael Slater played 74 Tests from 1993-2001 and 42 one-day internationals before becoming a fixture on Australian TV screens as a cricket commentator for 15 years. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has been arrested in Sydney after a domestic violence incident, Australian media reported on Wednesday.

 

Slater's manager Sean Anderson declined to comment on the reports.

New South Wales (NSW) police said they had started an investigation on Tuesday into reports of a domestic violence incident last week.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20 a.m. and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station," NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Slater played 74 Tests from 1993-2001 and 42 one-day internationals before becoming a fixture on Australian TV screens as a cricket commentator for 15 years.

Slater was dumped from the Seven Network's cricket commentary team last month after three years with the Australian broadcaster.

The 51-year-old caused controversy in May after a furious tirade against Prime Minister Scott Morrison on social media.

Slater said Morrison had "blood on (his) hands" after the government temporarily banned Australians from returning home from India as the Asian nation battled a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
