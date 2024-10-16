News
Home  » Cricket » MI reunion: Paras Mhambrey returns as bowling coach

MI reunion: Paras Mhambrey returns as bowling coach

Source: PTI
October 16, 2024 16:01 IST
Paras Mhambrey

IMAGE: Paras Mhambrey will work alongside bowling coach Lasith Malinga and head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who too returned to the MI coaching set-up after a gap of two years. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday rejoined five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in a similar role.

Mhambrey's stint as the bowling coach with the national team had ended in June this year after India won the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

 

The franchise said that the 52-year-old will work alongside bowling coach Lasith Malinga and head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who too returned to the MI coaching set-up after a gap of two years.

Mhambrey had earlier worked with the Mumbai Indians during their title-winning campaign in IPL 2013 and in the Champions League T20 in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Mumbai Indians on Monday brought Jayawardene back into the fold as their head coach, who had guided them to three titles between 2017-2022. 

Source: PTI
