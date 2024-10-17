MI May Retain Rohit Ahead Of IPL Auction

The Indian Premier League mega auction is set to be held next month and ahead of that crucial day, all IPL franchises have to submit the list of players they want to retain to the BCCI by October 31.

Multiple franchises are in the final stages of deciding which players to retain.

With teams finalising their retention lists, the IPL 2024 auction is set to be a high-stakes affair, as franchises will look to fill key gaps and strategise for the upcoming season.

As the November auction approaches, all eyes will be on how the big names fare and what combinations the teams will deploy to make their mark on the tournament.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, Mumbai Indians are set to retain their veteran star and T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, despite him being replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain last season. Reports indicate that alongside Sharma, MI will retain Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

This development comes after a turbulent season for MI, which saw Pandya taking the captaincy reins and the team finishing last on the table, managing only four wins out of 14 matches.

It will be interesting to see if Rohit is reinstated as captain given the franchise's poor performance under Hardik last season

Under the new regulations, each team can retain up to six players. Five of those can be capped players (Indian or overseas), and up to two can be uncapped players.

According to the financial structure set by the BCCI, retaining players comes at a steep price. The first player will cost the franchise Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million), the second Rs 14 crore (Rs 140 million), the third Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million), and retaining a fourth and fifth will cost Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively. Uncapped players can be retained for Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million).

If MI retains Sharma, Hardik, Bumrah, and Suryakumar, the franchise will see Rs 61 crore (Rs 610 million) deducted from its total purse of Rs 120 crore (Rs 1.2 billion). Reports also suggest that MI is eyeing wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan at the auction and may use the Right to Match (RTM) card to re-sign explosive all-rounder Tim David.

The Rajasthan Royals, who had a mixed season, are reportedly set to retain three Indian players: Captain Sanju Samson, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batsman Riyan Parag. The team is also in negotiations with Jos Buttler, who remains a pivotal player for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are planning to retain West Indian power-hitter Nicholas Pooran, alongside uncapped players Ayush Badoni and pacer Mohsin Khan.

However, questions remain around the future of LSG Captain K L Rahul, who has had an inconsistent IPL 2024 season. Rahul, currently involved in the India versus New Zealand Test series, was at the centre of a controversy last season when LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen in an animated conversation with him following their huge defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Goenka, while naming Zaheer Khan as LSG's new mentor in August, remarked on Rahul's importance to the franchise, saying, 'He has been here since the inception. For me personally and for (son) Shashwat, he is like family.'

Delhi Capitals are likely to retain three key players for the upcoming season: Wicket-keeper and captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Delhi, which has yet to secure its first IPL title, has already parted ways with head coach Ricky Ponting, who has taken up a new role with the Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings, on its part, are in talks to retain left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has emerged as one of the most promising fast bowlers in recent seasons. The team is also considering retaining uncapped talents Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, both of whom played pivotal roles for Punjab earlier this year.

The BCCI's retention and auction rules ensure that franchises will have to make careful decisions to balance retaining star power with building depth across their squads.