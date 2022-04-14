News
Mumbai Indians fined for slow over rate against Punjab

April 14, 2022 09:24 IST
Mumbai Indians were fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings won the match by 12 runs as Mumbai Indians suffered their fifth defeat in a row.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13," IPL said

in a media statement.

"This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower," it added.

Mumbai Indians were fined Rs 12 lakh maintaining a slow over rate during their match against Delhi Capitals.

