Home  » Cricket » Mhatre, not Sooryavanshi, named U-19 WC captain

Mhatre, not Sooryavanshi, named U-19 WC captain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 27, 2025 21:09 IST

Ayush Mahtre

IMAGE: Ayush Mahtre will report to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries before joining the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI

Ayush Mhatre was on Saturday named captain of the 15-member Indian side for the U-19 World Cup to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6 next year.

However, along with Vihaan Malhotra, Mhatre will miss the preceding assignment to South Africa -- a three-match ODI series -- due to their respective wrist injuries.

In their absence, batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will captain India on the tour of South Africa where all the three ODIs will be played at Benoni on January 3, 5 and 7. Aaron George will be the vice-captain.

 

Both Mhatre and Malhotra -- who has been named vice captain for the U19 World Cup -- will report to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries before joining the Indian team. Sooryavanshi and George have also been named in the U19 World Cup team.

“Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra have sustained wrist injuries and will miss the South Africa tour,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The duo will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of their injuries and will join the team for the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup,” it added.

The upcoming edition of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, followed by the Super Six stage, semi-finals, and the final in Harare.

Five-time champions India (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022) have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh.

India will begin their campaign against the USA on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and New Zealand on January 24.

The Squads:

For South Africa tour: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.

For U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
