HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » From retirement talk to MCG glory: Tongue's Ashes fairytale

From retirement talk to MCG glory: Tongue's Ashes fairytale

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 27, 2025 17:31 IST

x

'I was potentially retiring, but I'm glad that I put in the hard work to get myself back playing cricket'

Josh Tongue

IMAGE: Josh Tongue walks off the field raising the ball after claiming 5 wickets. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Josh Tongue considered retiring when injuries sidelined him for long spells a few years ago but the England fast bowler was happy he persevered after guiding his side to a four-wicket win in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Tongue claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings to help skittle Australia for 152 with best figures of 5-45, and then triggered a batting collapse in the second innings with fellow pacer Gus Atkinson leaving the pitch due to injury.

"It's what dreams are made of," Tongue said after being named the player of the match.

"Obviously waking up on Boxing Day, there were a few nerves. But to get a 'fifer' and get my name on the honours board, it's a really special feeling."

The 28-year-old is no stranger to lengthy periods out of action having suffered from thoracic outlet syndrome early in his career - a condition where the nerves or blood vessels between the neck and shoulder are compressed.

 

He ruptured his right pectoral muscle in 2023 and then tore his hamstring, before returning to fitness at the start of 2025 to make his competitive comeback for the national team.

Tongue missed the first Two tests Down Under, but replaced Atkinson in the third, impressing with a four-wicket spell in the second innings in Adelaide.

"I'm 100 per cent glad I stuck with the sport," added Tongue.

"I was in a tough situation with my body and stuff."

"I was potentially retiring, but I'm glad that I put in the hard work to get myself back playing cricket and now playing for England. It's what I've always wanted to do."

Tongue's heroics helped bring England's first Test victory in Australia in 15 years, after Andrew Strauss's team thumped the hosts by an innings and 83 runs in the fifth Test in Sydney during the 2010-11 series.

Australia have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and have already secured the urn. The two teams will play the fifth and final Test in Sydney starting on January 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MCG pitch: Pietersen, Kartik question double standards
MCG pitch: Pietersen, Kartik question double standards
Root hails England's bravery after drought-breaking win
Root hails England's bravery after drought-breaking win
PIX: England snatch stunning win over Australia at MCG
PIX: England snatch stunning win over Australia at MCG
Alastair Cook slams McCullum, Stokes for 'downward trend'
Alastair Cook slams McCullum, Stokes for 'downward trend'
Remembering The Great Shane Warne
Remembering The Great Shane Warne

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport0:59

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat spotted in casual look at...

'Beautiful human, pure heart': Daisy Shah sends 'love and wishes' to Salman Khan on his birthday1:42

'Beautiful human, pure heart': Daisy Shah sends 'love and...

Boy Who Helped Soldiers During Op Sindoor Awarded PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar0:31

Boy Who Helped Soldiers During Op Sindoor Awarded PM...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO