HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Is BCCI quietly looking to replace Gambhir?

Is BCCI quietly looking to replace Gambhir?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 27, 2025 18:13 IST

x

Gambhir's contract with BCCI runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, there is every possibility that it could be revisited

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir's contract with BCCI runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir's record as India's white ball coach has been pretty impressive with an ICC and ACC trophy in each of the two formats but with 10 Test defeats against SENA countries, the same cannot be said when it comes to Test cricket.

It is understood that right after India's abject surrender against South Africa in the two-Test series at home last month, someone who matters in the cricket board had once again informally approached VVS Laxman to check if he would be interested in coaching the red ball team.

 

However, it is learnt that the legendary batter of yesteryears is happy being the 'Head of Cricket' at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

While Gambhir's contract with BCCI runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, there is every possibility that it could be revisited, depending upon India's performance in the T20 World Cup which begins in five weeks' time.

It is understood that in the BCCI corridors, the jury is still out on whether Gambhir is the right person to remain at helm of the red ball team for remaining nine Tests of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Having drawn 2-2 in a five-Test away series in England, India have a couple of overseas assignments comprising two Tests each against Sri Lanka in August 2026, and a tour of New Zealand in October, before hosting Australia for a five-Test affair in January-February 2027.

"Gambhir does have (a) strong backing within the power corridors of Indian cricket and obviously, if India retain the T20 World Cup or at least reach the final, he would be seamlessly continuing with his assignment. However, it would be interesting if Gambhir continues in Tests too," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"His advantage being (that there) aren't too many alternate options in red ball format since VVS Laxman isn't interested in coaching senior Test team," the source added.

The Indian dressing room, nowadays, is a confused arena with a lot of players not exactly feeling secured in the Gambhir regime unlike the Rahul Dravid era, when roles were defined.

The players during Dravid's three years' tenure also got a long rope to prove their mettle.

Shubman Gill's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad had Gambhir's footprints written all over it and it has certainly made a lot of players believe that if Indian cricket's next poster boy could be dumped by the wayside, the next omission number could have anyone's name written on it.

The BCCI always bides time when it comes to taking policy decisions and if one looks at the calendar, after T20 World Cup, there will be two months of Indian Premier League.

People who have the last word in the BCCI will have enough time to take an informed call about split coaching or having a single coach across formats, after analysing India's performance at the global meet.

Going forward, the next two months will be very interesting for 'Guru Gambhir' even if he has his backers in the BCCI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir breaks silence: 'Blame lies with everyone!'
Gambhir breaks silence: 'Blame lies with everyone!'
Historic Lows, Ugly Numbers! The Decline Under Gambhir
Historic Lows, Ugly Numbers! The Decline Under Gambhir
'Gambhir best ever coach and human being'
'Gambhir best ever coach and human being'
Gambhir-Hardik's Intense Chat Sparks Buzz!
Gambhir-Hardik's Intense Chat Sparks Buzz!
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Boy Who Helped Soldiers During Op Sindoor Awarded PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar0:31

Boy Who Helped Soldiers During Op Sindoor Awarded PM...

Ameesha Patel breaks silence on Salman Khan's 'marriage rumours'0:47

Ameesha Patel breaks silence on Salman Khan's 'marriage...

Salman Khan cuts cake on his 60th birthday at Panvel Farmhouse3:32

Salman Khan cuts cake on his 60th birthday at Panvel...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO