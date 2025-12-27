HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashes PIX: England have Australia reeling on Day 2

Ashes PIX: England have Australia reeling on Day 2

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 27, 2025 07:50 IST

x

Josh Tongue celebrates dismissing Australia's Usman Khawaja on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test

IMAGE: Josh Tongue celebrates dismissing Australia's Usman Khawaja on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Australia were 98 for 6 in their second innings at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, having extended their lead over England to 140 runs.

The hosts lost six wickets in the session for 94 runs after resuming on four for no loss.

Number four batter Steve Smith was 16 not out, with all-rounder Cameron Green on six.

 

Travis Head is bowled by Brydon Carse.

IMAGE: Travis Head is bowled by Brydon Carse. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson came off injured with a left hamstring strain in a major blow for England's hopes of winning a first Test in Australia in 15 years.

Atkinson had dismissed nightwatchman Scott Boland, caught behind for six, in the sixth over of the morning.

Seamers Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue, who took 5-45 in the first innings, grabbed two wickets apiece as Australia collapsed in a 4-27 burst.

Jake Weatherald is bowled by Ben Stokes.

IMAGE: Jake Weatherald is bowled by Ben Stokes. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Carse captured the key wicket of Travis Head, bowling the opener for 46, before having wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught in the slips for four.

Tongue had number three Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for eight and number five Usman Khawaja caught for a duck with a miscued pull-shot to fine leg.

Australia lead the five-Test series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli's special souvenir for wicket hero Jayswal
Kohli's special souvenir for wicket hero Jayswal
Deepti creates history as India rout SL; seal T20 series
Deepti creates history as India rout SL; seal T20 series
Rohit fails but Mumbai ease past Uttarakhand
Rohit fails but Mumbai ease past Uttarakhand
Vijay Hazare: Kohli, Pant shine as Delhi down Gujarat
Vijay Hazare: Kohli, Pant shine as Delhi down Gujarat
5 hundreds in a row! Shorey equals List A record!
5 hundreds in a row! Shorey equals List A record!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Akshay Kumar Spotted at 'Ikkis' Screening 0:43

Akshay Kumar Spotted at 'Ikkis' Screening

Malaika Dazzles in Red Dress1:01

Malaika Dazzles in Red Dress

Too Cute to Miss! Genelia Arrives in Cozy Style at Christmas Party1:07

Too Cute to Miss! Genelia Arrives in Cozy Style at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO