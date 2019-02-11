Mental health a very serious issue: Warne

Last updated on: February 11, 2019 21:07 IST

'Being educated about mental health this afternoon & actually got to hold a human brain too.'

Photographs: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shane Warne holds a human brain during the Brain and Mental Health Program in Mumbai.

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne on Monday said mental illness is a very serious issue and encouraged people suffering from the same to come forward and seek help.



"Being educated about mental health this afternoon & actually got to hold a human brain too. Mental health is a very serious issue & I encourage people to express their feelings and please speak up & don’t be afraid!" Warne tweeted.

Warne attended the 'Innovations in Mental Health Care & Exploring Brain and Mental Health' event organized by N S Vahia Foundation in association with McLean Hospital (Harvard School Afflicate). It is the first of its kind unique hands-on exhibit and lecture series on brain and mental health is organised in at the Nehru Science Centre's National Council of Science Museum, in Mumbai.

The main aim of the event is to improve the mental health condition in the country by educating the people on the subject.

Infact, Warne has also admitted seeking help from mental health professionals during his playing days.



The former Australia spinner was named as the brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming 12th editon of the Indian Premier League.



Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to its first and only IPL title in 2008, was the mentor of the side last season, but this year the Australian will be associated with the team in a new role.