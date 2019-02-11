Could top 15 be India's World Cup team?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify India's Most Valuable ODI Players during the 2018-2019 season that has so far featured 22 games.
Rohit Sharma (MVPI: 1459) tops the list, but Virat Kohli (MVPI: 1161) would very likely have been ahead if he had played as many matches as Rohit.
Both the wrist spinners figure in the top 5. Kuldeep Yadav enjoys a marginal edge (more wickets, lower economy rate) over Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rohit hit as many as 46 sixes. The next best isn't Virat or Shikhar Dhawan -- it is Ambati Rayadu (17 sixes)!
Most Valuable Indian ODI Players in the 2018-2019 season (22 matches so far)
|Rank
|Player Name
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|1,214
|111
|46
|95.4
|1
|0
|21
|1459
|2
|Virat Kohli
|945
|91
|10
|97.3
|0
|0
|14
|1161
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav
|55
|2
|0
|53.9
|38
|4.7
|19
|1150
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|817
|108
|10
|89.7
|0
|0
|21
|946
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|33
|5
|0
|60
|28
|4.9
|17
|886
|6
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|97
|7
|1
|67.4
|24
|5
|17
|756
|7
|Ambati Rayudu
|606
|51
|17
|86.4
|0
|6
|18
|688
|8
|Ravindra Jadeja
|76
|3
|0
|77.6
|16
|4.8
|11
|616
|9
|M S Dhoni
|448
|28
|5
|74.3
|0
|0
|20
|600
|10
|Kedar Jadhav
|204
|19
|3
|99
|9
|4.6
|14
|578
|11
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.4
|7
|514
|12
|Mohammed Shami
|2
|0
|0
|50
|17
|5.5
|9
|415
|13
|Khaleel Ahmed
|9
|1
|0
|52.9
|11
|5.4
|8
|297
|14
|Dinesh Karthik
|242
|20
|3
|79.9
|0
|0
|12
|272
|15
|Hardik Pandya
|103
|9
|5
|121.2
|5
|6
|7
|248
|16
|Lokesh Rahul
|69
|5
|1
|80.2
|0
|0
|3
|71
|17
|Rishabh Pant
|41
|5
|1
|132.3
|0
|0
|3
|71
|18
|Suresh Raina
|47
|1
|0
|70.1
|0
|6
|3
|54
|19
|Vijay Shankar
|45
|4
|0
|70.3
|0
|4.9
|4
|49
|20
|Shardul Thakur
|22
|0
|2
|137.5
|1
|6.6
|2
|44
|21
|Umesh Yadav
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.9
|4
|33
|22
|Deepak Chahar
|12
|1
|0
|85.7
|1
|9.3
|1
|31
|23
|Manish Pandey
|8
|0
|0
|53.3
|0
|0
|1
|14
|24
|Shubman Gill
|16
|2
|0
|50
|0
|0
|2
|5
|25
|Siddarth Kaul
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|0
|6.6
|3
|-21
|26
|Mohammed Siraj
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.6
|1
|-26
MVPI picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.
Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
this
Comment
article