PIX: Australia cricketers glam up awards night

Last updated on: February 12, 2019 13:54 IST

What a year it has been for Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Alyssa Healy and after some stupendous performances they took home the big awards at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday.

Cummins won the 2019 Allan Border Medal and Healy got the Belinda Clark Award after a tumultuous year for the Aussies.

Cummins edged Lyon to win the top honour, while Lyon was adjudged Test player of the Year.

As one of only four players along with skipper Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh to have played all 10 Tests during the voting period, Lyon polled a combined total of 25 votes from his teammates, umpires and media representatives, Cricket Australia reported.

Other than the Belinda Clark medal, Healy was also awarded the ODI and T20 player of the year prizes.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was named ODI Player of the Year. He made four half-centuries in 13 innings among his 376 runs and claimed 13 wickets to cement his position in the team. Stoinis earned his Test call-up last week and is expected to be part of the Ashes squad later this year.

Elsewhere, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell received T20 Player of the Year award for the second time, having won it in 2015. He polled 33 votes to narrowly win ahead of D'Arcy Short (30 votes). The voting list also included AJ Tye (29 votes), Aaron Finch (19) and Billy Stanlake (18).

Maxwell played 19 T20 games, scoring 506 runs at 36.14 with a strike rate of 143.75.

Scroll down to see the list of other awardees and cricketers who glamed up the night in their sartorial best.

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy, winner of the Belinda Clark Award and Put Cummins, winner of the Allan Border Medal pose with their medals during the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards at Crown Palladium in Melbourne on Monday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy and Pat Cummins pose next to Belinda Clarkthe (left) and Allan Border after winning their medals. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis goes retro for the special evening. Here he speaks on stage after receiving the Male One-Day International Player of the Year. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy attend the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Lyon was named Male Test cricketer of the Year. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and his girlfriend Vini Raman attend the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Maxwell received the Male Twenty20 International Player of the Year award. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Will Pucovski speaks on stage after being awarded the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Moises Henriques poses with the Community Champion Award. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Matthew Wade poses with the Men's Domestic Player of the Year Award. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja and wife Rachel attend the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Australia Test captain Tim Paine and wife Bonnie are all smiles at the Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Australia ODI and T20 captain Aaron Finch arrives with wife Amy for the Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Heather Graham poses with the Women's Domestic Player of the Year Award. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Commentator Lisa Sthalekar attends the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mitchell Johnson and Jessica Bratich Johnson attend the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Peter Siddle and Anna Weatherlake attend the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ashton Agar and Madeleine Hay attend the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jhye Richardson and Jessica Moxham attend the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Matthew Renshaw and Josie Harvey at the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry came solo for the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images