'UAE is the best place for IPL'

August 06, 2020 22:30 IST

Rajeev Shukla is confident about IPL's success

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla is assured that the 2020 version of the Indian Premier League will likely be profitable, saying that UAE is one of the best place for staging this year’s event.

“UAE provides good response and likewise broadcast timing suits for India as per time distinction. UAE is one of the best place for IPL,” Shukla said.

When requested whether or not the occasion will likely be profitable, he mentioned, “There isn’t a doubt about it. BCCI‘s dedication with all cricket followers of conducting IPL yearly, this may also be fulfilled.”

This year’s IPL is scheduled to be performed from September 19 – November 10 within the UAE. The choice concerning the event was made within the IPL’s Governing Council (GC) assembly on Sunday.

The 13th version of the T20 event will likely be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) within the UAE.

Earlier within the day, an IPL media advisory confirmed that the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Cellular India Pvt Ltd have determined to droop their partnership for IPL in 2020.

Reflecting on the identical, Shukla mentioned, “Vivo and BCCI have mutually determined to droop Vivo’s sponsorship for this season. It’ll affect income and that will be an issue however our prime focus is to start out cricket, precedence is to start out cricket. 182 nations watch cricket. To start out cricket this has been executed.”