News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India to host 2021 T20 World Cup, 2022 edition in Australia

India to host 2021 T20 World Cup, 2022 edition in Australia

August 07, 2020 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ICC

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC T20 World Cup/Twitter

India will remain hosts of the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup while Australia will host this year’s postponed tournament in 2022, the sport’s governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

 

The ICC also confirmed the women’s 50-over World Cup that was scheduled to be held in New Zealand in February-March next year has been postponed to 2022.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to COVID-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as planned," the ICC said in a statement here

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been postponed until February-March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally.”

This year’s T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November but the tournament was postponed due to the logistical challenges of staging the 16-team event amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions in place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

IPL clash sees England tour of India moved to 2021

IPL clash sees England tour of India moved to 2021

Kaur on Women's T20 Challenge clashing with WBBL

Kaur on Women's T20 Challenge clashing with WBBL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use