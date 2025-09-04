India aim bright Asia Cup start despite defensive frailties

India conceded more than 100 penalty corners, including 17 in a game against Belgium across 16 Pro League matches.

IMAGE: The onus would be on seniors like skipper Salima Tete to lead from the front. Photograph: Hockey India/X

An injury-plagued Indian women's hockey team will look to put behind past struggles and hope for a winning start against lower-ranked Thailand in their opening match of the Asia Cup beginning in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

India, ranked ninth in the world, will start favourites against World No .30 Thailand in the Pool B match.

India are the highest ranked team in the pool along side Japan (12), Thailand and Singapore (31) and are expected to top the group. Pool A consists of China, South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.

India are the second highest-ranked side in the tournament behind World No.4 China. The Asia Cup holds great significance for all teams as it is a qualifying tournament for next year's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

After Thailand, India will take on Japan on Saturday, followed by a final pool match against Singapore on September 8.

Injuries to key players -- veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and ace dragflciker Deepika -- have somewhat weakened the squad.

While Savita is out with an ankle injury, Deepika, initially named in the squad, was ruled out at the last moment with a hamstring injury which she sustained during a training session.

Deepika has been replaced by Sakshi in the squad.

Deepika, a forward-cum-drag-flicker, which is a rare commodity in world hockey, has been the shinning star and the most improved Indian player in recent times and her absence would be felt.

IMAGE: India's chief coach Harendra Singh knows very well that he will be under the scanner, especially after the forgettable European leg of the Pro League. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives

In the duo's absence, the onus would be on seniors like skipper Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Udita, Neha, Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami to take up the responsibility.

The Indian women have been struggling this year, having been relegated from the FIH Pro League where they finished last after a disastrous European leg.

India have won the Asia Cup twice before in 2004 and 2017, and going forward, the team will look to build on past successes in the region and redeem itself.

In Savita's absence, the goalkeeping duties will be taken by Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki, while the defence would be headed by Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Ishika Chaudhary and Suman Devi Thoudam.

The mid-field boasts of a strong line-up in Neha, Salima, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

The forward-line will be spearhead by Navneet in the company of Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Sakshi.

India's chief coach Harendra Singh knows very well that he will be under the scanner, especially after the forgettable European leg of the Pro League.

Harendra's most important task would be to fix things in the team's porous and inexperienced back-line.

India conceded more than 100 penalty corners, including 17 in a game against Belgium across 16 Pro League matches. Out of the 43 goals they conceded, 23 came from set pieces.

The tournament will feature eight teams and the top two from each pool will qualify for the Super 4s stage.

The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.

India squad: Bansari Solanki (GK), Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (C), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari.