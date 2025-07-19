HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Do Cricketers Drink Tea During Tea Breaks In Tests?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 19, 2025 14:56 IST

IMAGE: The lunch menu in the players' dining room during the third Test between India and England at Lord's on July 13, 2025. Photograph: Lord's Cricket Ground/X

England batter Ollie Pope gave fans an interesting glimpse into what happens inside the dressing room during Test match breaks at lunch and tea.

Addressing the much-discussed topic of cricketers' lunch and tea routines, Pope shared his personal preferences and those of teammates.

During the lunch break, Pope said he doesn't eat much if he is batting.

"Generally like chicken, fish, maybe some steak out with pasta, trying to fuel up as much as you can. For me, if I am batting though, I don't actually eat a lot at all, just because of some reason your body just doesn't want to get too much in," Pope said in a video posted by Sky Sports.

"So

I have a protein shake and a banana. If I am batting all day, then I will get to the end of the day barely have eaten a thing, just because it's quite hard to get it in, so you fuel up at the end of the day," the England batter added.

 

As for the famous 'tea break', Pope noted that there is no set tradition.

"Some do (drink tea). I normally have coffee. Sometimes, a cup of tea when it's a rain delay or something."

India's Tour Of England 2025

