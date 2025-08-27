Sehwag picks India's gamechangers at Asia Cup

IMAGE: Workload management is important for pace bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, reckons former India player Virender Sehwag. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has backed workload management, stressing its importance particularly for fast bowlers.

The subject came into sharp focus after the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with many questioning why Jasprit Bumrah featured in only three Tests while Mohammed Siraj played all five.

'I think workload is important, especially for bowlers. For batsmen, I don't think workload is a problem, since they can play and don't have to play too many matches anyway. So, I think it's important mainly for bowlers, especially fast bowlers,' Sehwag said in a video posted by Sony Sports Network on social media.

'If they are managed properly, they can play for a longer time. For India, it's important that all fast bowlers stay fit, because in big events like the Asia Cup or World Cup, if they are available, India's chances of winning will be higher,' he added.

Bumrah’s availability for the Asia Cup had been under speculation, but the 31-year-old was named in the 15-player squad, putting all rumours to rest. For Sehwag, the pacer remains a proven match-winner, alongside Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy.

'I think Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer. Bumrah is always a game-changer. Varun Chakravarthy, with his mystery bowling, was very effective in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 format as well. So, these are some game changers for India who can win matches on their own,' he said.

Bumrah has been at the heart of India’s success in recent years. He spearheaded India’s title-winning run in the T20 World Cup last year, finishing with 15 wickets, and overall has 89 scalps in 70 matches at a remarkable average of 17.74.

Abhishek, who slotted into the opening role vacated by Rohit Sharma after his T20I retirement, has already made his mark. In just 17 games, the 23-year-old left-hander has smashed 535 runs at 33.43, striking at a whopping 193.84. His tally includes two centuries and two fifties, with a best of 135.

Meanwhile, Chakravarthy has flourished under new head coach Gautam Gambhir. The mystery spinner has sharpened his googly, added variations, and in 15 T20Is has claimed 33 wickets, transforming into India’s go-to wicket-taker.

India are drawn in Group A for the Asia Cup, alongside UAE, Pakistan and Oman. They open their campaign on September 10 against UAE, face Pakistan on September 14, and round off the group stage with Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.