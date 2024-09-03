News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh rout Pakistan to complete historic series sweep

Bangladesh rout Pakistan to complete historic series sweep

September 03, 2024 15:47 IST
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates winning the second Test against Pakistan.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates winning the second Test against Pakistan. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Bangladesh created history on Tuesday with their first ever Test series victory against Pakistan.

A dominant Bangladesh outclassed hosts Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Rawalpindi.

Zakir Hasan (40), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haq (34) chipped in with useful cameos as Bangladesh chased down the 185-run victory target with more than a session to spare.

The visitors won the opening Test by 10 wickets -- their first ever Test victory over Pakistan.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haq during their partnership on Day 5.

IMAGE: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haq during their partnership on Day 5. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Resuming the final day on 42 for no wicket, Bangladesh lost Zakir and Shadman Islam in the morning session but their victory never looked in doubt.

Shanto fell after the lunch break and Mominul threw away his wicket but veterans Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 22 not out, and Shakib Al Hasan guided Bangladesh home without any drama.

 

Shakib, who finished 21 not out, sealed the victory by hitting spinner Abrar Ahmed for four through the covers.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
