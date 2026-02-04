HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MCC changes law on laminated bats

February 04, 2026 16:31 IST
February 04, 2026 16:31 IST

The MCC has approved laminated cricket bats for adult amateur players to curb rising costs driven by the shortage and price of English willow.

IMAGE: Laminated cricket bats will now be allowed for adult amateurs after the MCC changed the laws to address soaring English willow costs. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Cricket bats previously deemed illegal for adult amateur players are to be permitted after a change in the law brought about by the rising cost of English willow.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodian of the laws of cricket since 1787, announced the move on Tuesday as one of 73 changes that will come into effect this year.

 

Key Points

  • Adult amateur cricketers can now use laminated bats after the MCC amended the laws to counter rising English willow prices and bat costs.
  • Laminated bats -- known as Type D bats -- had only been permitted in junior cricket.
  • Concerns that laminated bats could give a performance advantage are unfounded, according to the MCC.

Laminated bats -- known as Type D bats -- had only been permitted in junior cricket.

Type A, B and C bats are made from one piece of high-grade willow while laminated bats are made from three pieces of wood, not necessarily willow, meaning less prime willow is required.

"This is part of an attempt to slow the rising costs of bats around the world," the MCC said in a statement.

"Laminated bats can use up to three pieces of wood, allowing for more of the best quality willow trees to be used, and for lower-quality willow to be glued to a high-quality face."

Concerns that laminated bats could give a performance advantage are unfounded, according to the MCC.

"MCC has spent considerable time testing these bats, and it is not felt that laminated bats will give a significant performance advantage," it said.

"However, it is expected that, at the top level of the game, bats will remain a single piece of willow."

The best cricket bats are made from a specific type of willow grown in England, which is lightweight and tough but takes years to mature.

Costs of elite bats have spiralled in recent years with price tags often approaching £1,000 ($1,365).

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
