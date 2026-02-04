HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arsenal edge Chelsea to storm into League Cup final

February 04, 2026 08:48 IST

Arsenal down Chelsea 1-0 to book a spot in their first League Cup final appearance since 2018.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Kepa Arrizabalaga celebrate after Kai Havertz scores duriing their League Cup semi-final second leg match at Emirates Stadium, London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Arsenal booked their spot in the League Cup final by beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday thanks to an injury-time goal by former Blues attacker Kai Havertz, sealing an aggregate 4-2 win over their London rivals.

Key Points

  • Arsenal seal an aggregate 4-2 win over Chelsea.
  • Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior switched to a more attacking formation without success.
 

After a cagey first hour of the semi-final second leg, with each goalkeeper making only one save, Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior switched to a more attacking formation by bringing Cole Palmer and Brazil winger Estevao off the bench.

They were followed by Alejandro Garnacho -- scorer of both Chelsea’s goals in Arsenal's 3-2 first-leg win at Stamford Bridge -- as the visitors went in search of the goal they needed to level the aggregate score.

Havertz scores in the dying seconds

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal against Chelsea

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores the late winner. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

But Mikel Arteta's men held out against the pressure before Havertz scored the only goal of the game in a breakaway move in the dying seconds.

In their first League Cup final since 2018, the Premier League leaders will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United who play their semi-final second leg on Wednesday with City 2-0 ahead from the first leg.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

