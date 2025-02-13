MCA to resurrect T20 Mumbai League

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
February 13, 2025 20:44 IST

The Mumbai T20 League was a launchpad for many young talents including India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: The Mumbai T20 League was a launchpad for many young talents including India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: T20 Mumbai League/X

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to restart its T20 Mumbai League from May 27, bringing to an end a wait of almost six years after it was last held in 2019.

This was decided during the MCA's apex council meeting held on Wednesday.

The league was held for two years before being discontinued.

 

"We are committed to the growth and development of cricket in Mumbai. These decisions reflect our dedication to nurturing young talent, enhancing facilities, and providing international exposure to our players. We look forward to seeing these initiatives positively impact the cricketing community," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

The tournament is expected to showcase some of the best cricketing talent from Mumbai and beyond, providing a competitive platform for players to display their skills, the sports body said.

Among other significant decisions, the MCA said it will introduce a structured graduation programme tailored for cricketers, in collaboration with Mumbai University.

"The program will emphasise practical training, ensuring that aspiring players receive comprehensive hands-on experience. This initiative aims to equip young cricketers with the necessary skills to excel at professional levels while also providing academic qualifications," the MCA said in a press release. 

Selection of emerging players for UK Tour

In a move to nurture and provide exposure to young talent, MCA will identify and select promising emerging players for a UK tour. The initiative is designed to offer the players invaluable experience of international playing conditions and competitive matches against high-caliber opposition.

This exposure will play a crucial role in their development and preparation for future challenges at higher levels, the cricket body said.

Recognising the growing need for quality cricket training facilities, the MCA said it will set up a new cricket academy in Thane district.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide a plot of land to MCA on lease for this purpose. The academy will focus on grassroots development, offering top-tier coaching and training facilities to budding cricketers, thereby strengthening the talent pipeline in the region.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
