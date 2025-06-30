HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MCA accepts Jaiswal's request for NOC withdrawal

MCA accepts Jaiswal's request for NOC withdrawal

June 30, 2025 22:16 IST

Opener to continue playing in Mumbai Ranji team

Yashasvi Jaiswal had, in April, requested an NOC from the MCA for a move to play Ranji Trophy for Goa

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal had, in April, requested an NOC from the MCA for a move to play Ranji Trophy for Goa. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to play for domestic giants Mumbai after the state cricket body on Monday approved the withdrawal of his earlier request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The 23-year-old Jaiswal had surprised one and all in April by writing to the MCA, seeking NOC to represent a different state.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had initially accepted his request for the NOC. Jaiswal was headed to Goa and was even set to become their captain in domestic competitions.

However in May, Jaiswal wrote to the MCA seeking the withdrawal of his request for the NOC.

 

On Monday, the apex council of the MCA approved Jaiswal's request to withdraw the NOC.

“The Apex Council has approved the withdrawal of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that had been earlier requested by Yashasvi Jaiswal to represent another state. He will continue to be available for Mumbai,” the MCA said.

“Yashasvi has always been a proud product of Mumbai cricket. We have accepted Jaiswal's withdrawal NOC application and he will be available for Mumbai in forthcoming domestic season,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

In his letter to the MCA in May, Jaiswal wrote, “I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request to withdraw my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed!.

"So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association!" he wrote.

A few days ago, another India player from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw had written to the MCA seeking their approval to move to another state and his request was approved.

Meanwhile, the MCA said that its well-known competition, Dr HD Kanga League, which is played during the monsoon season, will be organised from July 20.

"The Kanga League is not just a tournament but a tradition that represents the spirit of Mumbai cricket. We are delighted to restore the original format and look forward to an exciting season of quality monsoon cricket,” said MCA secretary Abhay Hadap.

The apex council also decided to constitute a cricket committee for differently-abled players.

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

