Woakes ready to lead attack in absorbing contest at Edgbaston

'It's also a great opportunity for myself and it's good to pass on a little bit of knowledge to the younger guys who haven't played as much Test cricket. And I am also learning from them.'

IMAGE: The 36 year old Chris Woakes has played down talks of retirement. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Chris Woakes, the senior most member of the England pace attack, is expecting another good batting surface at Edgbaston following the run fest in the series opener against India.

The pitch had a prominent grass cover two days before the second Test but it is dry underneath considering the heat in Birmingham. The grass will be trimmed anyway ahead of toss on Wednesday.

Potentially, it could be another contest between the batting unit of both teams. England bowlers, including Woakes, gained a lot of confidence from bowling out India twice in Leeds, causing two lower-order batting collapses.

"We did well in terms of being able to take 20 wickets (in Leeds). When they got ahead of the game with the bat, we managed to drag ourselves back into the game, which is really important and a good skill to have. But moving forward to here, I'm sure we are looking at another good batting surface.

"There's good weather around. So, it might be another hard week for the bowlers. But we'll obviously look at the things that we did well last week and try to put the things that we didn't do so well right this week," Woakes, who is used by England mainly in home Tests, told reporters on Monday.

Woakes only got one wicket at Leeds and as a senior pacer more is expected from him. Captain Ben Stokes got the ball to move the most in the first Test while Josh Tongue was effective in cleaning up India's tail.

The team is also missing the services of injured Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, who was expected to make a comeback at Edgbaston but has pulled out due to a family emergency.

"I've played a lot of my England games with Jimmy (James Anderson) and Broadie (Stuart Broad). It is different not having them around," Woakes, who has played 58 Tests, said.

"But it's also a great opportunity for myself and it's good to pass on a little bit of knowledge to the younger guys who haven't played as much Test cricket. And I am also learning from them," he said of his role in the team.

Woakes, 36, is the most experienced quick in England's current Test fold and is grooming a new generation of pacers.

Woakes didn't put a timeframe on his career and wants to continue as long as he feels that he is contributing to the team while still trying to improve and get better.

"I don't think I'll be playing when I'm 41, like James, particularly for England. I've tried to get the most out of my career. I'm still in that position where I feel like I'm trying to get better, trying to improve every time I go out there. Pass on that knowledge, as I said. People like to talk about age a lot.

"But at the same time, it's just a number. As long as I'm contributing to the team and feel like I'm performing well, then I'll carry on. If one day that sort of time comes where you get a tap on the shoulder, then so be it. But at the moment I'm enjoying it. I love being around the group. I love enjoying playing cricket for England still, and I'll carry on for as long as I possibly can," he added.